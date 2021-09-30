Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading Up 19.5%

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) shares were up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 115,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 62,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QST shares. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.77.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

