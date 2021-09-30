Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Buys C$35,000.00 in Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$921,462.50.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quinsam Capital alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Roger Dent bought 500,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00.

Quinsam Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$1.19.

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Quinsam Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quinsam Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.