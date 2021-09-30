Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QUOT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $545.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $54,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 709,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,216 shares of company stock valued at $183,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 32.0% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,511,000 after buying an additional 1,873,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after buying an additional 698,488 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 78.5% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,752,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after buying an additional 1,650,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 154.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after buying an additional 1,908,287 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

