Ragnarok (RAGNA) Reaches Market Cap of $7,103.10

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $7,103.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00104622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00138467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,758.41 or 0.99972699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.07 or 0.06922648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.00 or 0.00765359 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

