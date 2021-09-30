Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.67

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

RAIFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

