Rally Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $163.86 million and $12.34 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00102924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00136197 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,408.93 or 0.99506051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.80 or 0.06837454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.00752441 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.