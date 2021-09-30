Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $17.44

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $19.88. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

