Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 469.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 221,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,832. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $178.47 million, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of -0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.