Rarible (RARI) Market Cap Hits $67.85 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.21 or 0.00032365 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $67.85 million and $8.25 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00167352 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,773,724 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

