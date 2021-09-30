Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $9.39 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Raydium has a market cap of $669.29 million and approximately $102.82 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $9.39 or 0.00021620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00103442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00137133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,140.30 or 0.99372167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.69 or 0.06900461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00758146 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,309,890 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.