Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $15.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.59. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.40.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$108.48 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.76 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.70%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.