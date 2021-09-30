Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Down 1.6%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $44.45. 6,339,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 4,904,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.