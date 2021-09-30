Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Up 521.8% in September

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 521.8% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UTG traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $32.77. 269,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,993. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 100,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.