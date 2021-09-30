Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 933,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

RBGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

