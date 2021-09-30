Redd (RDD) Hits One Day Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,494.95 or 0.99999926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00080832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00051084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002342 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00581198 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

