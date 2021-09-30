Redpanda Earth Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $81,563.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00101906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00138078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,211.31 or 1.00430430 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.23 or 0.06898667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.00767578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars.

