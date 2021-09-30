REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 22,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,314,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REE shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other REE Automotive news, insider David Weisburd bought 123,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Thomas purchased 161,037 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $935,624.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

