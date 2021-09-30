Refinable (FINE) Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $9.01 million and $1.03 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00136239 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.02 or 0.99882970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.49 or 0.06832101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00753476 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

