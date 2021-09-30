Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.43 Million

Brokerages expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to post sales of $894.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $871.30 million and the highest is $910.00 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $758.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

RBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.43.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $151.89 on Thursday. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $91.82 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $6.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.