Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.58. 76,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,175,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REKR shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 2,322,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 296,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 250,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.