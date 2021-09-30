Ren Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112.85 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $935.63 million and approximately $112.85 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002136 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00119189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00174841 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

