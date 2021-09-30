RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

