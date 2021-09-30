Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) were up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 1,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNLX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $724.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.69 and a beta of -0.33.
About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
