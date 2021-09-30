Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) were up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 1,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNLX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $724.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.69 and a beta of -0.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,527,000 after purchasing an additional 470,577 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $8,672,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $4,130,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 66.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 431.5% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 69,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

