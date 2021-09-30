Render Token (RNDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.66 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $140.91 million and $3.66 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00117610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00167521 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

