Renew (LON:RNWH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $685.01

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 685.01 ($8.95) and traded as high as GBX 789 ($10.31). Renew shares last traded at GBX 776 ($10.14), with a volume of 68,605 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

The firm has a market cap of £610.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 784.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 685.01.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

