Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Price Down 35.5% Over Last 7 Days

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $365,359.65 and $90,485.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00102499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00137719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.60 or 0.99658104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.35 or 0.06821115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00773273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 974,326,955 coins and its circulating supply is 370,931,171 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

