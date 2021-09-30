Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 8,368.2% in September

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, an increase of 8,368.2% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,582,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RNVA remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 446,620,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,037,652. Rennova Health has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Get Rennova Health alerts:

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($13.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.