Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.61

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $14.07. Renren shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 21,539 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth $205,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Renren by 141.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth $2,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

