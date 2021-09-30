Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Now Covered by Bloom Burton

Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RPTX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $26.33. 938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a market cap of $977.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $858,526.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,405 shares of company stock worth $6,121,158 over the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

