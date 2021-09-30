Request (REQ) Market Cap Hits $179.43 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $179.43 million and $7.42 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00117656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00168401 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

