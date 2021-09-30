Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 30th (888, ACB, AEM, AGG, AR, BCM, CXB, EDR, ELD, ERE.UN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 30th:

888 (LON:888) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 690 ($9.01). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$8.56 to C$7.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)

was given a $79.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.80.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.30 to C$3.10.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.30.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.25.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was given a C$5.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$13.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.75.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.30 to C$1.20.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was given a C$193.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) was given a C$12.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $64.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Redcentric (LON:RCN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.42). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50.

