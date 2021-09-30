Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 30th (888, ACB, AEM, AGG, AR, BCM, CXB, EDR, ELD, ERE.UN)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 30th:

888 (LON:888) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 690 ($9.01). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$8.56 to C$7.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was given a $79.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.80.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.30 to C$3.10.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.30.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.25.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was given a C$5.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$13.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.75.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.30 to C$1.20.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was given a C$193.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) was given a C$12.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $64.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Redcentric (LON:RCN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.42). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.