Research Analysts Set Expectations for Conifex Timber Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$96.51 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFF. CIBC reduced their price target on Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conifex Timber to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CFF opened at C$1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. The company has a market cap of C$79.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

