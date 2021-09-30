Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 30th (ABG, ABR, AMTI, ARNA, BA, EDIT, EIHDF, ETSY, EZJ, FHS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 30th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a buy rating. They currently have $250.00 target price on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $274.00 target price on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 927 ($12.11) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $11.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). William Blair issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $16.50 to $20.50. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a hold rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have C$50.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a buy rating and a C$28.00 target price on the stock.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $55.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI). They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX). Bloom Burton issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $168.00.

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CLEAR Secure Inc. platform connects you to the cards in your wallet. The company provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. CLEAR Secure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

