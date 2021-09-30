Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.63. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 42,777 shares.

The company has a market cap of $79.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 67.20% and a negative net margin of 296.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.