ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of ResMed worth $19,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after buying an additional 116,399 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,865,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,510 shares of company stock valued at $14,985,014 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMD traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.03. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.92 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.