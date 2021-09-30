Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Alexander Otto Sells 3,743,903 Shares

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE RVI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 81,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $556.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVI. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter valued at $22,074,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Value by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 602,196 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth about $10,182,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth about $9,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Value by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 316,959 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

