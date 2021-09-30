Reviewing AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) & Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AvePoint and Trident Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A -$3.17 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AvePoint and Trident Acquisitions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 5 0 2.83 Trident Acquisitions 0 0 1 0 3.00

AvePoint currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.93%. Trident Acquisitions has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.22%. Given AvePoint’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Trident Acquisitions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Trident Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Trident Acquisitions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AvePoint has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Trident Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint N/A -694.22% -9.84% Trident Acquisitions N/A -108.49% -8.48%

Summary

Trident Acquisitions beats AvePoint on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. Trident Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

