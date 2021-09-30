Reviewing Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) & Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardiovascular Systems and Sigyn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus target price of $44.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.31%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -5.18% -4.95% -3.86% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -190.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Sigyn Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 5.10 -$13.42 million ($0.35) -93.80 Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 977.92 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiovascular Systems.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

