Reviewing Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Byrna Technologies 0 1 2 1 3.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.68%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 27.30 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -109.30

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

