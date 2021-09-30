ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.46

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.62. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 12,714,102 shares trading hands.

RWLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.40.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 264.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,911,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 516,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.