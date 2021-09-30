Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Rexnord has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rexnord to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.23 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $650,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,930.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexnord stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 275.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Rexnord worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

