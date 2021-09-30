Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,335 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.73. The company had a trading volume of 90,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,864. The stock has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

