Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 3,723 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.54. 46,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,095. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

