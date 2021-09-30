Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 3,764 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.54. The stock had a trading volume of 139,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

