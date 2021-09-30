Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for 2.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of AptarGroup worth $38,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AptarGroup by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.13. 4,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,175. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.86.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

