Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.95. 265,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,924,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.91. The company has a market cap of $342.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

