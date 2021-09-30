Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.70. The company had a trading volume of 209,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

