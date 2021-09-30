Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $49,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $170.89. 698,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,552. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average of $180.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.53 billion, a PE ratio of 283.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

