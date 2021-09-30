Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $18.46 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NVO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,373. The company has a market cap of $227.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

