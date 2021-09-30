Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,310.01. 154,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,404.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,359.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

